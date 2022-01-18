Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Rodgers & Associates LTD’s 10th Largest Position

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,617,000 after buying an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 552,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,916,000 after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter.

VBK opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $253.71 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

