Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.9% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,335,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,715,000 after buying an additional 211,336 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,581,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,131,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,664,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,144,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $295.27 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.00. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $239.41 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

