V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 37.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 234.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VFC stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

