AGF Investments Inc. Has $679,000 Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 64.31%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. OTR Global cut V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.