Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 36.3% in December

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the December 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAKSY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $7.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.