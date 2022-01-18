iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,627,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,075,000 after purchasing an additional 261,824 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,182,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,362,000 after purchasing an additional 147,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,009,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $109.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.91.

