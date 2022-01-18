Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Increases By 36.0%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 36.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC grew its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC owned about 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.32. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

