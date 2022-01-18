KBC Group NV Sells 937 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $6,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at about $220,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after acquiring an additional 315,676 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,247,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,079,000 after buying an additional 118,401 shares in the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.23.

WHR opened at $217.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.30. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $180.44 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total value of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.