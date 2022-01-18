North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

