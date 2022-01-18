Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,956 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47.

