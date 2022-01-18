Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Shares of CARR opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

