California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,920,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,121 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.77% of Duke Realty worth $139,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 55.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $78,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.64. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Securities lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

