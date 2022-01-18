Polen Capital Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $10,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,633,958.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $231.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.44. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $201.02 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

