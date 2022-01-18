Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PKIUF opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. Parkland has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.63.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

