Analysts Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT at $22.75

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

