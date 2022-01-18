Cardano Price Up 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00003552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $49.37 billion and $5.10 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00202785 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00040804 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00039321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.14 or 0.00424903 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00072253 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,988,299,055 coins and its circulating supply is 33,526,572,664 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.