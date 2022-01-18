StarterCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $41,559.74 and $49.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00054442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StarterCoin (STAC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ?and ?intuitive ?platform fundraising ?tool for ?entrepreneurs, ?innovators ?and ?creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ?rights ?and ?privileges ?to ?their ?owners ?when ?using the ?CoinStarter ?platform ?and ?its ?family ?of ?services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

