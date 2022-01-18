Boson Protocol (BOSON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.44 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $76.44 million and $2.38 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002790 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021944 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00309272 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008515 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000781 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00016362 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000122 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,085,470 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

