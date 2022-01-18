TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TODGF. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $67.95.

TOD’S stock opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.31.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

