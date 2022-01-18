EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.09.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $207.51 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $193,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 19.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 262,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 43,462 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 440.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

