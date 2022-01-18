Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Truist Financial

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.94.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD opened at $150.89 on Tuesday. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 696.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,711,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.