Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $12.13 Million Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 559,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Wendy’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 51.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens raised their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

