Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

NYSE:ES opened at $87.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.62. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.