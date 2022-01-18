AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 49.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Waters by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $333.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $258.91 and a 52-week high of $428.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.13 and its 200 day moving average is $369.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

