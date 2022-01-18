AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,401 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Boston Partners grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 48.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,834,000 after buying an additional 448,777 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 38.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,344,000 after buying an additional 318,462 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at $14,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after purchasing an additional 251,398 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after purchasing an additional 211,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

