Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $6,072,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

NYSE COF opened at $160.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.82 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

