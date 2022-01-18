Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STRL opened at $27.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.11.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $463.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $81,848.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

