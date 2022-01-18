Puzo Michael J Acquires 2,180 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Shares of HON opened at $214.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.29 and a 200 day moving average of $219.62. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

