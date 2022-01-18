Brokerages Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT at $199.50

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $225.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.93. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,691,380 in the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 28.5% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 191,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 76.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $222,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

