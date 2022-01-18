Cumberland Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $437,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.71. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $128.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

