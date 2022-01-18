American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,682 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $547,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,046,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 61,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.63.

AMT opened at $248.56 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.06. The company has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

