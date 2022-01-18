The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.68. The stock has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

