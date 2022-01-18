SCP Investment LP Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the quarter. Hecla Mining comprises about 0.1% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HL. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 48.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 29.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 55,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HL opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

