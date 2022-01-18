Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,386 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.96.

LULU opened at $328.98 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $412.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

