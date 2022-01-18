Bokf Na Invests $9.24 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 71,630 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock worth $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

QCOM opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $211.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

