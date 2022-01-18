Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Given New $238.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

NYSE MAA opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.16. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $127.72 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $61,313,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

