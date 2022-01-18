Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Short Interest Update

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 473,000 shares, a decline of 44.9% from the December 15th total of 858,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Lucira Health in the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucira Health by 16.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHDX opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative net margin of 230.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucira Health will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

