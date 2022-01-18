Notis McConarty Edward Takes $240,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,175,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,014,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,007,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Danske lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a market capitalization of $224.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.