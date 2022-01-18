Somerville Kurt F Cuts Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $236.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $250.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

