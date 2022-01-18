MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,205 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.63% of MSCI worth $817,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,942,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,597,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,009,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,325,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI opened at $514.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $614.55. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.