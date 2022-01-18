Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Decreases By 45.5%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE JMM opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,873,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,080,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 19.3% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 300,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 48,709 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 58.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

