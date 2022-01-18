Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Decreases By 45.5%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE JMM opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.42.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
