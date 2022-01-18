Short Interest in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) Drops By 45.9%

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 3.2% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 66.7% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Fortress Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

