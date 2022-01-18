DoYourTip Trading Down 1.1% This Week (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $268,707.65 and approximately $6,882.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00370623 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007874 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.19 or 0.00987757 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003554 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official message board for DoYourTip is medium.com/@DoYourTip . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DYTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.