Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CHTR has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $776.00.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $607.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $650.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $711.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.