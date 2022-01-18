Bokf Na Invests $13 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,927,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 421,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,739,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,964,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,763,000 after acquiring an additional 564,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY stock opened at $244.12 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $178.58 and a 52-week high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.07.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock valued at $114,549,362. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.74.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.