Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 4,701 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 64.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 40,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 21.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 206.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

NYSE LTC opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.97.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.