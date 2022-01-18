Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Bridge City Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,752 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of NVE worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVE by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVE by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVE by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 66,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEC stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.65. NVE Co. has a twelve month low of $62.33 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $326.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.11.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

NVE Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

