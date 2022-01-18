iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,472 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $63,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after buying an additional 5,442,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,953,000 after buying an additional 467,448 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,842,000 after buying an additional 460,066 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR opened at $109.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.05. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $83.26 and a twelve month high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

