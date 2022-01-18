Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Reaches $1,421.79 on Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $284.36 million and $79.38 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for $1,421.79 or 0.03415409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

