Cortex Market Cap Hits $62.61 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $62.61 million and approximately $7.33 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00054989 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006664 BTC.

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 189,375,161 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

